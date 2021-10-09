Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $172,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $378.37 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.00. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

