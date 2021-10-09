Bailard Inc. Buys 8,400 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 92.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,985,000 after purchasing an additional 234,968 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 659.7% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 161,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 94.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 158,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in The Andersons by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 593,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,108,000 after buying an additional 121,086 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.68. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 777.78%.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

