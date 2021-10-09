Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,133,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,705 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.32% of Berry Global Group worth $204,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 182.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.75. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.55.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

