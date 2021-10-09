Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 192,253 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,968,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,253 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $196,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,395,000 after buying an additional 282,358 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,300,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,048,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,508,000 after buying an additional 182,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,468,000 after buying an additional 128,689 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $99.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

