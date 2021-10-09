Bailard Inc. Takes $587,000 Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $245,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $79,549.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,092 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.47. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

