Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,846,000 after purchasing an additional 36,564 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 74,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLX stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.68. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.43.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

