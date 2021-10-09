Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

