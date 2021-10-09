Bailard Inc. Acquires 8,900 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 358,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 84,066 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 43,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.67 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.