Bailard Inc. Invests $868,000 in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 47,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $20.65 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.68, a PEG ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.