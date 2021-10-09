Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 539,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,501,000 after buying an additional 288,468 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,318,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $17,806,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,815,000 after buying an additional 117,682 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after buying an additional 78,647 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

