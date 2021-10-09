Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 10,886 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,886 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Moderna by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Shares of MRNA opened at $304.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $399.02 and a 200 day moving average of $268.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.49 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total transaction of $3,583,050.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $385,678,785.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $2,864,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 383,000 shares of company stock worth $141,979,560. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

