Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 61.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

AMAT opened at $126.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.24. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.87 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.