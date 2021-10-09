Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Arconic worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARNC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Arconic by 1,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Arconic by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

ARNC opened at $31.16 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

