Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $4.63 Million Investment in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 461,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGRO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $289.77 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

