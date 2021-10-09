Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives $4.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.39.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:VNTR opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.88. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter worth $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter worth $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter worth $124,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

