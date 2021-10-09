$66.17 Million in Sales Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to report $66.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.90 million and the highest is $68.00 million. ACM Research reported sales of $47.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $233.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.00 million to $235.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $318.40 million, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $331.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

In related news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845. 40.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ACM Research by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACMR opened at $113.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 84.46 and a beta of 0.73. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.04.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

