Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by 28.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 87.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

EARN stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.85. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 40.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 596.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

