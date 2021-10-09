VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on October 13th

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

CDL opened at $57.66 on Friday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $59.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15.

