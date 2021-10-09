Graft (GRFT) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Graft has a total market cap of $318,563.08 and $15,216.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.51 or 0.00508550 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Graft Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

