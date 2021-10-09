Coldstack (CLS) Achieves Market Cap of $5.13 Million

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Coldstack has traded 61.5% higher against the US dollar. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and $1.06 million worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.41 or 0.00006175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00062911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.67 or 0.00142639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00090842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,906.69 or 0.99550275 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,630.29 or 0.06582007 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

