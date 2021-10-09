Swarm (SWM) Price Hits $0.0462 on Major Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 35.6% against the dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $13,802.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00049342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.00229864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00102237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

