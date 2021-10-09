Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,616,000 after purchasing an additional 380,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,244,000 after purchasing an additional 917,612 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,537,000 after purchasing an additional 141,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

