Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,209,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Erste Group started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

