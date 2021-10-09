Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,382,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.10% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $708,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $169.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.20. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

