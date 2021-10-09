Fmr LLC Has $731.79 Million Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,857,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,013 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 11.03% of ShockWave Medical worth $731,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 28.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,344,000 after purchasing an additional 56,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total transaction of $488,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.76, for a total transaction of $435,254.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,375,159. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $199.61 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.09 and a 12 month high of $237.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.98 and its 200-day moving average is $177.83.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.57.

ShockWave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

