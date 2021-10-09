Fmr LLC Has $782.55 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,593,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752,411 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 7.10% of Darling Ingredients worth $782,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,320,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,156,000 after buying an additional 51,523 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $898,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAR opened at $72.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.04. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

