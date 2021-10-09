The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Holdings Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,263,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.54.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,607.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.