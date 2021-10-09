Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 33,984 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,984 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 15.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

