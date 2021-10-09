Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,184,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,711 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIK. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 93,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIK opened at $3.45 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

