BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,254 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.53% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSU. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 204.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSU opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

