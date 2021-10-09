Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 980 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,229,000 after buying an additional 127,919 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,998,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 158.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 582.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $124.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.31. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

