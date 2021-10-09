Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $4.70 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 530.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after buying an additional 351,476 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 186.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,767,000 after purchasing an additional 235,966 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $52,995,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $38,790,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN opened at $343.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.34 and a 12-month high of $353.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.34%.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.92.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

