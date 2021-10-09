Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,093 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

NBIX opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

