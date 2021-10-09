Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 277 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after buying an additional 21,987 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS opened at $46.04 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.94.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.