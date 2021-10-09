Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,258,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,312 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $860,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

