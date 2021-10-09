Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $88.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.32.

NYSE PNW opened at $66.58 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average of $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.1% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.9% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 25,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 66,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,184,000 after buying an additional 475,526 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

