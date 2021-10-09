Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.25.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $97.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nucor will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

