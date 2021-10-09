Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,363,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 584,845 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 6.28% of Signature Bank worth $826,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 11.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $1,865,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 106.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $466,000.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $299.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $301.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.42.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

