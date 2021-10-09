Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.410-$3.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $118.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.52. Paychex has a 52 week low of $79.63 and a 52 week high of $119.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.83.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,873 shares of company stock worth $28,230,267. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

