Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $851,000 Investment in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,661,000 after purchasing an additional 73,675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 35.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 343,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 89,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

