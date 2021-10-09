Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Chegg by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,863,000 after buying an additional 670,026 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chegg by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,346,000 after buying an additional 1,361,848 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Chegg by 147.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after buying an additional 1,544,901 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Chegg by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,638,000 after buying an additional 59,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Chegg by 32.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,826,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,429,000 after buying an additional 447,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

CHGG stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -159.17, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.72.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

