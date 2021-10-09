Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 9,408 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WWE shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.