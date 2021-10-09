8,388 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,344,630,000 after purchasing an additional 290,957 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,662,000 after buying an additional 245,617 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,169,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,484,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,071,000 after buying an additional 174,138 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

CINF stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

