Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 9,150 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 35.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPWR. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $23.96 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPWR. Truist Securities cut their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

