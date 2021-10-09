Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 23.2% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 194.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,450 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,970,000 after purchasing an additional 233,263 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,671 shares of company stock worth $11,230,087. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.69.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $152.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.15. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $241.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.