Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives $31.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.95.

KEYUF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KEYUF opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

