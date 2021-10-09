Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $67.76 Average Target Price from Analysts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.76.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. increased their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Capri by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Capri by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. Capri’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

