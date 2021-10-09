Brokerages Set LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Target Price at $165.00

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEGIF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

OTCMKTS LEGIF opened at $155.08 on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.17.

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.