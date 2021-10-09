Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Decreased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Corteva by 18.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,198,000 after buying an additional 1,004,806 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 19.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after buying an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 41.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after buying an additional 175,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

