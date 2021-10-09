Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $505,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,094,000 after purchasing an additional 185,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $195.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.05 and its 200-day moving average is $218.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.